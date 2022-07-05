“The man who taught me confidence” – Comedienne Princess writes as she shares throwback photos with actor, Olu Jacobs

Popular comedienne, Princess, has gone down memory lane as she shares throwback photos of herself with veteran Nollywood actor, Olu Jacobs.

The comedian took to her Instagram page moments ago to share the photos taken with the actor decades ago, as she showered praise on him ahead of his 80th birthday.

The seasoned actor, who has starred in numerous Nigerian movies, British television series, and international films, will turn 80 on the 11th of July, 2022.

Counting down to the thespians’ big day, Princess took to her page to celebrate him with an old photo, which showed her keenly paying attention as the veteran actor explains something to her.

In her caption, Princess described Olu Jacobs as her teacher, mentor, and guardian who taught her to be confident in herself.

In her words,

“Today I celebrate a my teacher, mentor and guardian🥰 Uncle Olu as I fondly call him. The man who taught me confidence and his lovely wife @ajokesilva 😍💙God bless you both for grooming and making me safe. May your home continue to be filled with love and peace of mind in Jesus mighty name 🙏”

See photos below,