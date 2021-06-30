the-man-who-kept-hanging-‘trump-won’-banners-at-baseball-games-has-been-barred-from-all-mlb-stadiums,-but-he’s-now-telling-his-followers-to-do-it-for-him

Police officers intervened after fans unrolled a banner in support of former President Donald Trump during a game at Yankee Stadium on May 27. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Dion Cini announced on Twitter on Sunday that he’d been barred from all MLB stadiums.

Cini had been ejected from several stadiums for hanging “Trump Won” banners during games.

Cini told his followers on Twitter to carry on the flag drops.

The man who kept hanging “Trump Won” banners at baseball games said he’d been barred from MLB ballparks indefinitely.

Dion Cini had gone to Yankee Stadium, Citi Field, Fenway Park, and Citizens Bank Park to hang the banners. He was ejected from them, but he said security officials told him he could come back another day.

Cini posted body-camera footage on Twitter and YouTube of his experiences and interactions with security guards. The posts and publicity seem to have caught the attention of MLB’s offices, which sent a letter to Cini earlier this month informing him of his ban. Cini posted a picture of himself with the letter on Twitter on Sunday.

“This activity is prohibited at each of these stadiums, and your fan code of conduct violations resulted in your ejection from each of them,” the letter read. “A review of your public statements indicates that you intend to continue this behavior at other Major League Baseball stadiums, and that you are encouraging others to conduct themselves likewise. For these reasons, and effective immediately, you are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely.”

On Monday, Cini told his followers to follow in his footsteps by hanging their own “Trump Won” banners at MLB stadiums in his absence. He also encouraged them to purchase the banners directly from his website YugeFlags.com, which he promoted in each of his videos.

Cini has made marketing his products just as big a part of his stunts as his political message. He even got creative by offering to refund any of his followers who’d purchased the banners if they mimicked him by dropping it at an MLB stadium and posted a video of it.

Cini’s acts appear to have already inspired a copycat attempt in Florida on June 8. Five people were removed from a Miami Marlins game after unfurling banners from the upper decks that said “Trump Won, Take Back America” and “Proud Boys Did Nothing Wrong – Free All Political Prisoners 1/6/21,” NBC Miami reported.

MLB did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Cini, whose first stunt was at Yankee Stadium on May 27, has said that he might have been able to carry on the banner drops as long as he did because MLB executives share his political leanings.

“There’s a reason why they keep me in the baseball stadiums. I’m welcome back at any baseball stadium, even once I’ve already dropped that, anytime I want,” Cini previously told Insider. “The reason, I think, I’m not kicked out of the stadiums is because, I think, the people at the top are conservatives.”

Cini said that he’d originally hung a “Trump 2020” banner at Yankee Stadium in July 2018 and that the stunt had earned him Donald Trump’s praise. Cini said Trump had reached out to him multiple times since then to thank him and encourage him to keep doing it.

“After I did Yankee Stadium three years ago, which is Trump’s favorite stadium, he called, and he tweeted, and he Instagrammed, and he said, ‘Thank you, please don’t stop,'” Cini said. “I’ve interacted with the Trump family multiple times. I’m not directly part of the Trump Organization, but they know who I am, they know what I’m doing, and they like it.”

