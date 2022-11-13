‘The look of 8 hours’ sleep in a bottle!’ Best new eye creams tried and tested – from £4

No matter your age or skin type, one thing is for certain – using one of the best eye creams should be an essential part of your daily skincare routine. Whether you’re worried about fine lines and wrinkles or puffy under-eyes, using a decent eye product can make a real difference to the condition of your skin.

Eye creams are getting ever more smart too, whether it’s lightweight serum formulas for a fresh feel or anti-ageing superstars retinoids combined in a way that delivers maximum results with minimum irritation.

We got the OK! beauty testing panel to try them out, and here are the ones that really impressed…

Best eye creams and serums for 2022 Best for a fresh feel L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Eye Serum, currently on sale for £16.66 here

A new version of L’Oréal’s bestselling hyaluronic acid-based serum, made specifically for the eye area (and a favourite with Eva Longoria).

Eva Longoria is also a fan of this lightweight eye serum

(Image: L’Oreal Paris)

Tester Kate says: “This eye serum is amazing! There were visible signs of improvement to my eye area within days of using this. I love how fresh and radiant my eye area now looks because of using this product, and I had a comment that my eyes weren’t looking so tired and baggy. This gets five stars because I genuinely can’t fault this product. It’s easy to apply, quickly absorbed and the visible results are fantastic.” 5/5

Best for hydration M&S Apothecary Revive Revitalising Eye Cream, £15 here

Promising to improve skin barrier function and moisture for up to 72 hours.

From M&S’s spa-inspired skincare range

(Image: M&S)

Tester Harpreet says: “I have noticed a big difference around the eye area in four weeks. Lines are smoother, the under-eye area feels a lot firmer and there’s less puffiness. My husband has noticed that my eyes look smoother too. I have already bought another pot!” 5/5

Eight hours sleep in a tube Lancôme Advanced Génifique Yeux Light Pearl Eye & Lash Serum, £54 here

With a lightweight texture and a cooling applicator.

With a caffeine-enriched formula for brighter under-eyes

(Image: Lancôme)

Tester Diane says: “Best eye product I have used – and I have tried a lot. It doesn’t irritate, eyes feel hydrated and pampered instantly, and a little goes a long way. After a couple of weeks I saw reduced puffiness and smoother, brighter skin. People said I looked more refreshed and more awake. It gives the look of eight hours of sleep in a bottle – and no surgery required!” 5/5

Best retinoid for the eyes Pacifica Wake Up Beautiful Retinoid Eye Cream, £18 here

Containing granactive retinoids, which are more gentle than traditional retinol, to target signs of ageing.

Effective yet gentle

(Image: Pacifica)

Tester Gillian says: “After using this for four weeks I can see visible results – my skin appears firmer with less dark circles and puffiness. I look awake and dare I say it, a little younger. A colleague commented on how well I looked, and that I must be enjoying life. I’m looking forward to using it longer term and to more positive results that can be seen by all.” 5/5

Best for boosting confidence Institut Expert Revive Smoothing Eye Treatment, £48 here

Natural ingredients marine algae and Kakadu plum help to brighten and reduce puffiness.

Our tester said that ‘this doesn’t work miracles – but comes close’

(Image: Institut Expert)

Tester Pearl says: “I absolutely love this product. It doesn’t work miracles but it comes close! After four weeks’ use the area around my eyes is looking a lot less dark, somewhat smoother and certainly firmer. Amazing that a tiny amount of product can go such a long way, both economically and in boosting confidence in my appearance. I’m always happy to spend on a product that does what it says it will. It gets five stars because it has made my eyes smile!” 5/5

Best for smoothing lines Drunk Elephant Ceramighty AF Eye Balm, £52 here

Ceramides and plant oils help to strengthen the skin barrier and restore elasticity.

This smoothed our tester’s skin

(Image: Drunk Elephant)

Tester Nishi says: “This texture is perfect, and the product doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. I’ve been using this product for a month and I can already see the difference – my under-eye area looks smoother and lines are less noticeable. Makeup also applies really nicely over this cream. I will definitely buy it again when it’s finished.” 4/5

Best for improving dark circles Boots Glow Eye Cream, £4 here



An instantly revitalising eye cream that hydrates the eye area with glycerine and silicone – which smooth and act as a primer for your concealer.

Get gorgeous skin on a budget

(Image: Boots)

Tester says: “I thought this range was a little too young and trendy looking for it to do much, but it did make a noticeable difference to the dark circles I normally wake up with. I didn’t think the tube was very full, so it ran out quite quickly, but it was really brightening and such an affordable price!” 4/5

Best for tackling wrinkles Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Eye Serum, £70 here



Made for use on lids and skin underneath the eyes, it improves the look of wrinkles with a retinol formula that’s gentle enough not to aggravate the delicate skin. In clinicals, 93 per cent of users saw a reduction in lines in four weeks.

A real winner in our eyes

(Image: Murad)

Tester says: “The price is more than I’ve ever paid for an eye cream, but I’m going to be devastated when this runs out because it actually works. After only three days of using it, my under-eye area looked smoother, there was less texture and my concealer applied much more smoothly – probably because all the little lines were less present.” 5/5

