“The level of unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching” – Actor, Prince Eke says as he applauds IG skit makers for supporting each other

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke has taken to Instagram to applaud Instagram skit makers for working together and supporting each other.

The actor also praised them for featuring Nollywood actors and actresses in their skits, adding that if the tables were turned, Nollywood celebrities will not give skit makers the opportunity to shine.

According to him, the level of hatred and unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching.

He wrote,

“There is strength in unity, the way the Instagram skit makers support eachother is overwhelming, if Nollywood is making the waves the way the skits are, they (Nollywood) won’t give the skit makers the opportunity that they (skit makers) are giving our Nollywood people..



The level of hatred and unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching #peace”

See his post below,