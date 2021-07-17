Home ENTERTAINMENT “The level of unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching” – Actor, Prince Eke says as he applauds IG skit makers for supporting each other
ENTERTAINMENT

“The level of unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching” – Actor, Prince Eke says as he applauds IG skit makers for supporting each other

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
“the-level-of-unhealthy-competition-in-nollywood-is-heart-wrenching”-–-actor,-prince-eke-says-as-he-applauds-ig-skit-makers-for-supporting-each-other

Nollywood actor, Prince Eke has taken to Instagram to applaud Instagram skit makers for working together and supporting each other.

Prince Eke says

The actor also praised them for featuring Nollywood actors and actresses in their skits, adding that if the tables were turned, Nollywood celebrities will not give skit makers the opportunity to shine.

According to him, the level of hatred and unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching.

He wrote,

“There is strength in unity, the way the Instagram skit makers support eachother is overwhelming, if Nollywood is making the waves the way the skits are, they (Nollywood) won’t give the skit makers the opportunity that they (skit makers) are giving our Nollywood people..


The level of hatred and unhealthy competition in Nollywood is heart wrenching #peace”

See his post below,

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

TV tonight: detective Baptiste is back – The...

Ninja reveals what game he wants to appear...

Tanishaa Mukerji reveals how her ‘amazing’ family feels...

2021 Emmy nominations: How HBO Max, Netflix, Disney+...

Real Housewives Scripted Holiday Movie To Stream On...

The Office’s Jenna Fischer Explains Why She Was...

50 Cent on Power Book III: Raising Kanan...

Taapsee Pannu Interview: Indian Actor Talks About Her...

Royal family: Every event in royal history from...

Bhumi Pednekar gained 30 kgs, lost 35 kgs...

Leave a Reply