Home Technology ‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for ‘World Record’ $870,000 at Auction – Gadgets 360
Technology

‘The Legend of Zelda’ Nintendo NES Cartridge Sells for ‘World Record’ $870,000 at Auction – Gadgets 360

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
‘the-legend-of-zelda’-nintendo-nes-cartridge-sells-for-‘world-record’-$870,000-at-auction-–-gadgets-360

A sealed cartridge of “The Legend of Zelda” for the old Nintendo NES console has sold for a world record sum of $870,000, auction house Heritage Auctions said in a statement Friday.

The cartridge, dated to 1987, is still in its original packaging and trumps the previous world record sale of a video game — $660,000 for a 1986 “Super Mario Bros” cartridge sold in April — according to the auction house.

The game was the “masterpiece” in a sale of 443 lots that runs until Sunday, Eric Bradley, spokesperson for the Dallas-based company, told AFP.

The auction house has not revealed the identity of the buyer.

Blending adventure, action and exploration in a magical universe, Zelda is one of the most significant titles in the history of video games and one of Nintendo’s best-known series.

Retro video games have become increasingly popular with nostalgic collectors in recent years, driving up prices for old-school consoles and cartridges at auctions.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

God of War Ragnarok Trailer Teased by Leaker...

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 4G: The review results...

Pokémon’s Sinnoh Starters Rebuilt In LEGO Form |...

The OnePlus Buds wireless earbuds will soon be...

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart’s Story Means Going...

PSO2 New Genesis: How to Get Alpha Reactor...

Crosshair profiles are reportedly coming to VALORANT –...

Deathloop Will Be a PS5 Console Exclusive Until...

TECNO CAMON 17 series teased to debut in...

Wonderful puzzler Grindstone gets new levels with free...

Leave a Reply