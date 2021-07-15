the-leader-of-the-republican-party-not-named-donald-trump

(CNN) Everyone knows that Donald Trump is the king of the Republican Party. What’s interesting, however, is that over the last year or so, an heir to that throne has emerged quite clearly. And his name is Ron DeSantis.

The latest evidence of the rise of Ron — whose day job is as governor of Florida — came over the weekend at the Dallas gathering of the Conservative Political Action Conference.

CPAC did two straw polls: One with former President Donald Trump included and one without him.

In the first, Trump crushed with 70%, which, if you’ve followed politics over the past, say, five years, will not surprise you. DeSantis came in second with 21%, the ONLY candidate not named Trump who got more than 1% in the straw poll.

In the second straw poll — without Trump — DeSantis took 68%(!) of the vote. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo came in second with 5% followed by Donald Trump Jr. and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz at 4% and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 3%.