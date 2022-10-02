The latest on Trevoh Chalobah’s Chelsea future

A fresh insight into the future of Chelsea star Trevoh Chalobah has been provided on Saturday evening.

Stopper Chalobah has, of course, endured an altogether underwhelming opening to the new campaign.

After seeing an expected move away from Stamford Bridge over the summer fall through owing to the failure of the powers that be at Chelsea to secure a replacement, the 23-year-old has since slipped majorly down the pecking order.

All told, Chalobah has been afforded just a solitary Blues start across all competitions, in a Premier League meeting with Leicester City late last month.

Speculation surrounding the future of the Cobham youth product, in turn, has inevitably begun to spread once more.

London, UK. 14th Sep, 2022. 14 Sep 2022 – Chelsea v RB Salzburg – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge Chelsea Manager Graham Potter during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News London, UK. 14 Sep 2022 – Chelsea v RB Salzburg – UEFA Champions League – Group E – Stamford Bridge – Graham Potter during the Champions League match. Picture Credit: Mark Pain/Alamy Live News (Alamy Stock Photo)

And now, as alluded to above, a fresh insight into the situation has been provided.

The info comes courtesy of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who has confirmed that Chalobah ‘could leave Chelsea in January’.

The defender, altogether unsurprisingly, is keen to secure more consistent game-time beyond the turn of the year.

The likes of Serie A giants AC and Inter Milan could therefore return to the table this winter, in a bid to finally lure Chalobah away from west London.

Netherlands vs Belgium betting tips: Nations League preview, predictions and odds

Denmark v France betting tips: Nations League preview, predictions and odds

–