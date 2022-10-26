The latest on Chelsea’s pursuit of Arsen Zakharyan

Zakharyan has long been viewed as one of the finest young talents in his home country of Russia.

The starlet is a versatile midfielder who can operate anywhere across the middle of the park, but largely excels in a more attack-minded role.

Such talents saw the Russian, already capped on four occasions by his country, notch seven goals and eight assists across 29 league appearances in the 2021/22 campaign.

In 2022/23, meanwhile, the attacking midfielder has scored three and assisted five in 17 outings for Dynamo Moscow.

As a result, it did not come as a huge surprise to hear of one of European football’s heavyweights, namely the aforementioned Chelsea, expressing a keen interest in landing Zakharyan ahead of the summer transfer deadline.

The Blues agreed to a £12.6m deal to sign the 19-year-old in the summer but the deal collapsed due to FIFA and UEFA restrictions on signing Russian players.

However, Chelsea are refusing to give up on Zakharyan, who is regarded as one of the best young players in world football.

It is added that Zakharyan is reportedly in talks about changing his citizenship from Russian to Armenian in order to secure a move to Stamford Bridge, though the Football Federation of Armenia have denied contact with the youngster.

Chelsea are ready to meet his release clause ahead of a January transfer but are yet to find a breakthrough in their talks.

