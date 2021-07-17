the-latest:-macintyre-posts-12th-round-of-65-or-better

SANDWICH, England (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Robert MacIntyre of Scotland has the 12th round at 65 or lower in the British Open this week at Royal St. George’s.

MacIntyre holed a shot of some 80 feet from a swale to the left of the 18th green. That put him at 4-under 206 for the championship. If nothing else, it guarantees a wee bit more sleep on Sunday because of a later tee time.

There have been nine rounds of 65 and three rounds of 64 this week. There were 10 rounds of 65 or lower in the previous 14 times the Open came to Royal St. George’s.

Talor Gooch and Antoine Rozner each had a 67. Those are the only rounds under par to have been completed.

Rory McIlroy is 2 under through 14 holes with five birdies on his card and frustration mounting. McIlroy used an iron off the tee at the par-5 14th hole. It still went left and he pointed with his club to indicate to the gallery, before flinging the club in disgust. He made par.

___

1:05 p.m.

Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are going in opposite directions at the British Open.

Thomas three-putted from about 8 feet for a double bogey at the par-3 third hole and has dropped to 1 over.

McIlroy made five birdies by the turn and has the lowest front nine of the third round so far — 31. He is 4 under for the tournament.

Lin Yuxin is one of two amateurs to make the cut, along with Matthias Schmid of Germany, and will vie for the silver medal at Royal St. George’s. Lin went out first in the third round and shot 4-over 74 to be on 5 over.

___

12 p.m.

Rory McIlroy has been finishing his rounds well at the British Open. Now he has started one well, too.

McIlroy opened his third round at Royal St. George’s by rolling in a 10-foot putt for birdie at No. 1 and moved to 1 under overall. That earned the biggest roar so far on a sunny morning at the links off Sandwich Bay.

Bryson DeChambeau opened his third round with eight straight pars. He remained at 1 over for the tournament.

Both players are a long way off the lead held by Louis Oosthuizen at 11-under 129. That’s a 36-hole record at the British Open.

Oosthuizen is out at 3.55 p.m. local time with Collin Morikawa.

___

