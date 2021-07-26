The Last Of Us Part 2 Fan Digs Up Unused Dialogue Between Ellie And Joel – GameSpot

A determined Reddit user has managed to reconstruct cut dialogue between Ellie and Joel buried in the game files of The Last Of Us 2. It’s a brief conversation where Joel asks Ellie about the origins of her tattoo.

That user, taegukie, suggests that the dialogue was originally intended to happen in the “Finding Strings” flashback, where Joel talks about the comic he’s been reading. The “moth hologram” mentioned in the audio is a fictional element of the Savage Starlight comic, and could possibly be the original source of Ellie’s moth tattoo. That source was later changed to Joel’s guitar in the final game.

Taegukie states in the Reddit post that reconstructing the dialogue isn’t as easy as it seems, because they’re not listed in a logical order in the game files. In other The Last Of Us news, fans recently released a short film inspired by the zombie franchise, and it’s pretty impressive. Additionally, Naughty Dog confirmed that it’s working on a new multiplayer game set in The Last Of Us universe, and it seems they’re still hiring roles for that project. Additionally, a remake of the original The Last of Us is in the works.