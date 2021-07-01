The Last of Us: Nico Parker Joins Cast as Joel’s Daughter Sarah – ComingSoon.net

(Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

HBO’s The Last of Us series has added another cast member, with Variety reporting that Nico Parker (Dumbo, The Third Day) has joined on to play the role of Joel’s daughter, Sarah.

RELATED: The Last of Us: HBO Taps Merle Dandridge to Reprise Role as Marlene

Parker will take on the role of Sarah, the daughter of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and someone players were introduced to at the beginning of the PlayStation game the series will be based on. Parker will join a cast that already includes Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Merle Dandridge.

Developed by Naughty Dog, The Last of Us is an action-adventure survival horror video game that has already sold more than 17 million copies worldwide. The game follows hardened survivors Joel and Ellie, a young and capable girl, on their journey through a radically transformed world. Set twenty years after an infectious pandemic spread by the cordyceps virus ravaged the course of humanity, these two people, who were brought together by chance, must make life-altering decisions in order to survive.

Click here to purchase the original hit game!

The HBO series will be led by Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. Luna will play Joel’s brother, Tommy. Co-written by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and original game writer Neil Druckmann, the series adaptation will tackle the events of the first game.

RELATED: The Last of Us Movie Fell Apart Due to Tacked-on Action Scenes

Kantermir Balagov is attached to direct the pilot episode. Mazin will executive produce along with Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog president Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan. The project is a co-production with Sony Pictures Television in association with PlayStation Productions.