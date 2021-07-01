The Last of Us HBO Series Casts Sarah, Joel’s Daughter – IGN – IGN

The Last of Us series at HBO has cast Dumbo star Nico Parker to play Joel’s daughter Sarah. Pedro Pascal has already been announced as Joel in the upcoming series.

Deadline reports that Parker is the newest member to be cast in The Last of Us series. She will join Pascal, Bella Ramsey who plays Ellie, and Gabriel Luna who has been cast as Joel’s brother Tommy. Merle Dandridge will reprise her role as Marlene who she voiced in Naughty Dog’s video game.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Parker is a relatively new actor having played Milly Farrier in 2019’s Dumbo directed by Tim Burton. Parker is the daughter of Thandiwe Newton, one of the stars on shows like Westworld also on HBO.

The Last of Us is a critically-acclaimed video game series that is being adapted into a television series for HBO. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin is working with The Last of Us creator Neil Druckmann for the series and will adapt events from the first game.

Druckmann says the series will stay pretty close to the game at places, but other parts may “deviate greatly” because TV is a different medium. One area Druckmann says the series will explore more of is the drama between characters

The Last of Us is set to begin filming next month, and we’ll wait until the series drops to break down what changed and what hasn’t during the adaptation process. Meanwhile, The Last of Us Part 2 recently celebrated its 1st anniversary, so check out IGN’s Last of Us 2 review and coverage for more.

Matt T.M. Kim is IGN’s News Editor.