The Last Mercenary’s Post-Credits Scenes: Sequel Set Up & Tribute Explained – Screen Rant

The Netflix Original movie The Last Mercenary features post-credits scenes that set up potential sequels — and a whole new Jean-Claude Van Damme franchise. The French action-comedy stars the martial arts movie icon as Richard Brumère, aka “The Mist,” a legendary secret agent for the French government. While the story is tied up by the movie’s end, the post-credits scenes hint that more adventures await Brumére and his newfound family.

The Last Mercenary follows Brumère connecting with his estranged son Archibald (who prefers “Archie”) after the latter’s immunity from the government is (accidentally) revoked. This causes Archie — who is completely ignorant of his father’s identity (or even that he had government protection in the first place) — to suddenly become the target of his father’s enemies.

Brumère comes out of the shadows to protect his son, unearthing an organized-crime conspiracy in the process. In the end, the villains are apprehended and Archie is (presumably) safe as his father once again slips away — but the post-credits scenes set up reasons for the father-son duo to reunite. There are two mid-credits scenes that suggest other criminals will be coming after Archie next, and also a scene following the credits that, if canon, suggests Brumère’s family is expanding.

The two mid-credits scenes in The Last Mercenary show two mysterious figures receiving phone messages that “the lamb is out of the freezer” — the code phrase that indicated Archie was no longer under government protection. Just as Brumère was often in disguises throughout the film, both of these individuals appear to be undercover: the first is dressed as a religious leader, while the second appears to be a beggar living on the city streets. While the moments are brief, the circumstances suggest that these could also be secret agents who may be coming after Archie next.

The final post-credits scene shows Archie in a delivery room with Dalila, who is giving birth to their first child. In typical fashion, Brumère reveals himself to have been in the room the whole time, disguised as the doctor (and might have even overseen the delivery — as one character swore Brumère performed open-heart surgery on him, suggesting “The Mist” has advanced medical training). Likely, this scene isn’t canon, as it’s followed by the text “Welcome Baby Josh, my little mercenary… 27 march 2021” suggesting the moment was a last-minute tribute to a real-life birth. Still, it could suggest that The Last Mercenary 2 will feature Brumère along with Archie and Dalila — and maybe another new member.

