‘the-last-duel’-trailer-is-here-with-matt-damon,-adam-driver,-jodie-comer-and-ben-affleck

(CNN) The first trailer for “The Last Duel,” Ridley Scott’s period drama, has debuted.

Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck star in the anticipated film, based on the book by Eric Jager,

Affleck plays King Charles VI and Damon plays knight Jean de Carrouges, who must settle a dispute with Jacques LeGris (played by Driver), over sexual assault claims made by Damon’s wife, played by Comer.

A duel is set.

The one who makes it out alive is the winner and if Damon’s de Carrouges loses, his wife will be burned at the stake as punishment for her false accusation.