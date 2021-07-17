The King of Fighters AllStar Collabs w/ Dead or Alive 6 This July – Anime News Network

LOS ANGELES – JULY 16, 2021 – To celebrate the third anniversary of the initial launch of Netmarble ‘s popular mobile action role-playing game (RPG) THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR, the company is proud to announce its latest and greatest collaboration with DEAD OR ALIVE 6, the latest in the DEAD OR ALIVE fighting game franchise published by KOEI TEMCO. The update will be available on July 29 and fans can now pre-register at the following link to receive a coupon through their registered email to be exchanged for 3,000 Rubies at launch.

On July 29, players can look forward to collecting and adding Honoka, Kasumi, Marie Rose and Nyotengu to their respective rosters. Players can obtain Honoka and Marie Rose for free by completing in-game missions, while different “swimsuit version” uniforms will also be available to collect, including Angel of Paradise Honoka, Angel of Paradise Kasumi, Angel of Paradise Marie Rose and Angel of Paradise Nyotengu. More details on the collaboration will be revealed closer to the launch date.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR boasts fast-paced fighting action as players battle through waves of enemies, giant bosses, and rival fighter teams. The excitement is paired with cutting edge graphics, bold colors, and lightning-fast animations. In addition, this game features all of KOF’s classic fighters from ’94 to XIV, with more than 130 fighters available to collect, along with more to come with seasonal events, collaborations with popular IP such as TEKKEN 7, SAMURAI SHODOWN, Seven Knights, and more.

THE KING OF FIGHTERS ALLSTAR is available to download on Google Play and the App Store in more than 175 countries and comes with support for English, Taiwanese, Indonesian, Thai, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, Russian, and German languages.