The Kid LAROI ‘F*ck Love’ No. 1 on Billboard 200 – HYPEBEAST

The Kid LAROI‘s July 2020 record F*CK LOVE jumped from No. 26 to No. 1 on this week’s Billboard 200, giving the 17-year-old artist his first ever chart-topper.

The album earned a total of 85,000 equivalent album units including 82,000 (up 403 percent; 113.97 million on-demand streams of the tracks) in streaming equivalent album units, 2,000 (up 978 percent) in album sales and just under 2,000 (up 458 percent) in track equivalent album units. F*CK LOVE initially debuted at No. 8 on the August 8, 2020 chart and was reissued a total of four times on November 6, 2020, November 21, 2020, July 23 and July 27, with the latest version featuring “Stay” with Justin Bieber.

Elsewhere on the chart are Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, Morgan Wallen and Pop Smoke as Nos. 2, 3, 4 and 5 respectively. Making up the bottom half of this week’s top 10 are Lil Baby and Lil Durk at No. 6, EST Gee with his first top 10 entry at No. 7, Polo G at No. 8, Taylor Swift at No. 9 and Dua Lipa at No. 10.

Elsewhere in music, Billie Eilish, Isaiah Rashad and Skepta lead this week’s Best New Tracks.

