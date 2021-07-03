Home Technology The iPhone 12 is not the only Apple device that can interfere with implanted medical devices – ZDNet
The iPhone 12 is not the only Apple device that can interfere with implanted medical devices – ZDNet

Apple has significantly expanded its support document warning of the effects its devices can have on implanted medical devices.

In March 2021, Apple issued a support document that downplayed the risk the magnets in the iPhone 12 could have on such medical device:

“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” the document used to read. (You can still read a cached copy here).

The document recommended keeping the “iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).”

Must read: iPhone bug makes it easy for someone to break your Wi-Fi. Here’s the fix and how to prevent it

The updated document has been expanded and now recommends that the following products should be kept a safe distance away from a medical device such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators.

  • AirPods and Charging Case
  • AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
  • AirPods Max and Smart Case
  • Apple Watch
  • Apple Watch bands with magnets
  • Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
  • HomePod
  • HomePod mini
  • iPad
  • iPad mini
  • iPad Air
  • iPad Pro
  • iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
  • iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
  • Magic Keyboard for iPad
  • iPhone 12 models
  • MagSafe accessories
  • Mac mini
  • Mac Pro
  • MacBook Air
  • MacBook Pro
  • iMac
  • Apple Pro Display XDR
  • Beats Flex
  • Beats X
  • PowerBeats Pro
  • UrBeats3

The advice for safe distances remains the same: 6 inches/15 cm or more than 12 inches/30 cm apart if wirelessly charging.

