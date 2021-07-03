The iPhone 12 is not the only Apple device that can interfere with implanted medical devices – ZDNet

Apple has significantly expanded its support document warning of the effects its devices can have on implanted medical devices.
In March 2021, Apple issued a support document that downplayed the risk the magnets in the iPhone 12 could have on such medical device:
“Though all iPhone 12 models contain more magnets than prior iPhone models, they’re not expected to pose a greater risk of magnetic interference to medical devices than prior iPhone models,” the document used to read. (You can still read a cached copy here).
The document recommended keeping the “iPhone and MagSafe accessories a safe distance away from your device (more than 6 inches / 15 cm apart or more than 12 inches / 30 cm apart if wirelessly charging).”
The updated document has been expanded and now recommends that the following products should be kept a safe distance away from a medical device such as implanted pacemakers and defibrillators.
- AirPods and Charging Case
- AirPods and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch bands with magnets
- Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories
- HomePod
- HomePod mini
- iPad
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
- iPhone 12 models
- MagSafe accessories
- Mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- MacBook Pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
- Beats Flex
- Beats X
- PowerBeats Pro
- UrBeats3
The advice for safe distances remains the same: 6 inches/15 cm or more than 12 inches/30 cm apart if wirelessly charging.