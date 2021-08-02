The Internet of Things – GlobeNewswire

New York, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report “The Internet of Things” – https://www.reportlinker.com/p03313139/?utm_source=GNW

Summary:

The IoT is a concept used to define a network of interconnected things and devices that are embedded with or connected through sensors, software, network connectivity and the necessary electronics that enable the collection and exchange of data over the Internet, making the data and devices remotely accessible and automated.

COVID-19 has boosted the market for IoT, especially in industries like IT, education, banking and healthcare.IoT devices are being implemented in hospitals to stop the spread of the virus and to monitor patients with connected devices.

These IoT devices analyze patient vitals and other important factors, then send data to hospital staff.COVID-19 was mitigated by the implementation of IoT tech.

To help companies return to some sense of normalcy, IoT systems are being used in contact tracing apps.However, financial constraint is affecting industry adoption of IoT.

The IoT market is expected to grow from $REDACTED in 2021, at a CAGR of REDACTED, to reach $REDACTED in 2026.

Reasons for Doing This Study

With the exponential growth of IoT demand expected to continue over the next five years, the time to prepare for the future of wireless is now. The new breakthrough in IoT technology is fifth generation (5G) wireless. 5G wireless is significantly faster than previous models. The improvement in pace and decrease in latency opens up new opportunities for change and innovation.

IoT is in growth stage and there are significant revenues to be attained, even in the components segment of the market.The subject matter of this study is critical for decision-makers along the value chain, within the IoT industry.

The emergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and smart home devices and innovations in sensor technologies are primarily supporting growth in the market.

The interoperability and interconnectivity that Industry 4.0 provides on the production floor is expected to determine the future of manufacturing operations and processes. Factory properties, such as edge devices, legacy equipment and IoT hardware, must link to physical networks in order to implement an interconnected tomorrow. Interconnectivity necessitates significant improvements to the wireless networking infrastructure used in greenfield and brownfield facilities.

