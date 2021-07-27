The internal code name for Android 13 is pretty sweet (naturally) – Android Authority

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s internal code-name for Android 13 is Tiramisu.

The firm will likely refer to the new update as Android 13 in public.

Google used to give public dessert names for each Android update, ranging from Android 1.6 Cupcake to Android 9 Pie. The firm halted this practice with Android 10 (Q), but still dishes out dessert-themed names for internal use.

Now, XDA-Developers has discovered that Android 13 or Android T indeed has a dessert name internally, and it’s called Tiramisu. An XDA-recognized developer spotted an AOSP commit which confirms the name change “from T to Tiramisu.”

Recent updates have simply been known as Android 10, 11, and 12 in public, although they have internal dessert-themed code names too. These names are Quince, Red Velvet Cake, and Snow Cone. So it stands to reason that Android 13 will indeed be called Android 13 outside of Google.

Nevertheless, would you like to see Android officially return to dessert names outside Google? Let us know via the poll below.