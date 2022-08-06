Home Business The Inside Story of Carlos Ghosn’s Brazen Escape From Japan
Business

The Inside Story of Carlos Ghosn’s Brazen Escape From Japan

by News
8 views
the-inside-story-of-carlos-ghosn’s-brazen-escape-from-japan

Ever the thorough operative, Michael Taylor began laying the groundwork of his cover story as soon as the private jet he had chartered landed in Japan. He and George Zayek were violinists who would be performing nearby, he told a worker at the Osaka private-jet terminal shortly after the Bombardier Global Express arrived from Dubai at 10:10 a.m. local time.

As personnel at Kansai International Airport unloaded suitcases, a guitar case and two large black boxes, Tomoyuki Matsui, the manager of the private-jet terminal’s ground-service team, ushered the men to the terminal bus, which took them to the posh Premium Gate Tamayura. Kayoko Tokunaga, a 30-year-old employee fluent in English, was waiting to greet them and comfortably struck up conversation with Messrs. Taylor and Zayek as they waited for their passports to be stamped. “Your stay is so short,” she remarked, according to transcripts of police interviews.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Eli Lilly, Cummins Speak Out Against Indiana’s Ban...

Shale Drillers Warn of Higher Costs as They...

Berkshire Hathaway’s Earnings Fall, Hurt by Market Volatility

The Other Electric Vehicle: E-Bikes Gain Ground for...

At Ford, Quality Is Now Problem 1

California DMV Accuses Tesla of False Advertising

Oracle Lays Off Hundreds of Employees

Cheapskates Rejoice: Free Samples Are Back

July Jobs Report: U.S. Added 528,000 New Jobs

Pfizer in Advanced Talks to Buy Global Blood...

Leave a Reply