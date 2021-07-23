The impressive drone show that lit up the sky at the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony – MARCA.com

As many as 1,824 drones were used during the Tokyo Olympic Games‘ opening ceremony to light up the sky of the city and offer viewers an astonishing spectacle.

While artists Angelique Kidjo, Alejandro Sanz, John Legend, Keith Urban, and the Suginami Children’s Choir sang John Lennon‘s popular song ‘Imagine’, drones formed the shape of the world above the Olympic Stadium.

The ceremony started at 13:00 CEST and lasted for about three hours, with members of all the countries who are set to participate in the Olympic Games parading in the stadium.

In an emotional speech, IOC President Thomas Bach stressed the value of solidarity and invited Emperor Naruhito to declare the 2020 Olympics open.

“This song reflects the values the Olympic Games stand for,” Bach said. It is a call for peace and brotherhood, for unity and solidarity.

“We can only go faster, we can only aim higher, we can only become stronger, if we stand together – in solidarity.”