the-imperial-editor-goes-the-way-of-the-dodo

On Monday, when the fashion world will gather in Paris for the first live couture shows since the pandemic began and assorted editors will take their socially distanced seats en masse, the front row — that power chain of often instantly recognizable individuals who set the tone for trends and style setters for the world — will look very different.

Not just because many editors and influencers have to remain in their various home countries because of travel regulations, but because so many of the most familiar faces, the women and men who have dictated style from on high for lo these many years, are no longer in the jobs they once embodied.

Emmanuelle Alt, the editor of French Vogue for a decade, with her sweep of rock star hair obscuring one eye, her skinny jeans, spike heels and military jackets? Gone.

Angelica Cheung, the editor of China Vogue for 16 years, with her asymmetrical bob? Gone.

Christiane Arp, the editor of German Vogue for 17 years, with her platinum bun and penchant for Jil Sander? Gone.