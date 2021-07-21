The Huawei P50 series will be available globally, company confirms – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

Huawei officially confirmed that the P50 series will be unveiled on July 29, that is Thursday next week. And these phones won’t be just for China, a company representative in Finland stated that the P50 flagships will launch globally.

The company will continue to develop its own ecosystem, which already boasts 134,000 apps and has seen 4 million developers sign up for the Harmony platform. Having current phones is a key part of growing the platform.

An official teaser from yesterday confirmed that the Huawei P50 phones will still use Leica cameras and that at least one model will sport a 125 mm periscope lens with an f/3.4 aperture. This seems to be the same lens that was on the P40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro, but rumors are promising new sensors for the P50 generation.

The situation with the chipsets is less clear. Huawei has a dwindling supply of Kirin 9000 chips and may resort to using Snapdragon 888 with 4G-only connectivity. It will be especially interesting how these are divided between units for China and the global market.