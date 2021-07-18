-
South Florida Sun Sentinel
Ira Winderman: All Pat Riley asks from Heat scouting staff is to get something out of nothing
The challenge presented to Adam Simon and the Miami Heat’s collegiate scouting staff was relatively straightforward from Pat Riley: Here’s no money, now go out and get something nice. Actually, get two. The phrasing wasn’t quite that cavalier, but with the Heat lacking a pick in either round of the July 29 NBA draft, Riley at season’s end nonetheless stated, “We don’t have any picks, but I can …
NY Daily News
Bucks beat Suns in Game 5; Giannis Antetokounmpo one win away from his first NBA title
Devin Booker flubbed his big moment and Jrue Holiday took advantage. With the championship possibly on the line, Booker dribbled into traffic with a one-point deficit on the biggest possession of Milwaukee’s 123-119 Game 5 victory. Holiday, the All-Defense selection, shifted over and cleanly stripped the ball, kickstarting a Bucks breakaway on the other end. Holiday then calmly facilitated an …
The Associated Press
Booker brilliant, needs to get more help from stagnant Suns
PHOENIX (AP) When Devin Booker took his usual seat on the bench at the beginning of the second quarter, the Phoenix Suns lost their stranglehold on Game 5 of the NBA Finals. Booker had scored 11 points and the Suns built a 16-point lead on Saturday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Footprint Center was in a frenzy and Phoenix couldn’t miss a shot.
GOBankingRates
How Wealthy Is NFL Superstar Rob Gronkowski?
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski came out of retirement in 2020 after one year away from the NFL to join his former teammate, Tom Brady with whom he played on the New England Patriots, to…