Ira Winderman: All Pat Riley asks from Heat scouting staff is to get something out of nothing

The challenge presented to Adam Simon and the Miami Heat’s collegiate scouting staff was relatively straightforward from Pat Riley: Here’s no money, now go out and get something nice. Actually, get two. The phrasing wasn’t quite that cavalier, but with the Heat lacking a pick in either round of the July 29 NBA draft, Riley at season’s end nonetheless stated, “We don’t have any picks, but I can …