Home Technology The Harmon Kardon SoundSticks 3 are down to $100 right now (save $109) – Bioreports
Technology

The Harmon Kardon SoundSticks 3 are down to $100 right now (save $109) – Bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
the-harmon-kardon-soundsticks-3-are-down-to-$100-right-now-(save-$109)-–-bioreports
soundsticks-3

Harmon Kardon

Harman Kardon’s SoundSticks are unquestionably cool looking, sound great and don’t take up much space. Right now, the 3rd generation model is down to $100 on Amazon which is $109 off the sticker price and a solid deal on a MAC-favorite speaker set. 

The latest version — the SoundSticks 4 — landed on Bioreports’s list of Best PC speakers for 2021. Bioreports’s David Carnoy outlines the new iteration’s improvements over the 3 including some design edits, a bit more wattage of power and standard Bluetooth. These are all significant updates, to be certain, but so is the price difference since the 4 will cost you $300.

Carnoy also notes that the SoundSticks system is a bit more compact than you’d think seeing some of the pictures but has full sound and easy touch volume and mute controls. The SoundSticks 3 have only gone lower once before so this is a marked price drop on a solid set of PC speakers.

Subscribe to our daily spotlight on the best tech deals on the web – from phones to gadgets and more.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Skype for Business Online users have less than...

Nintendo And Tencent Launch Super Mario Party And...

TrainHard loses R6 competitive license, players still allowed...

Monday steals: $288 off Apple Watch Series 5,...

Best July 4 sales and deals you can...

‘RimWorld’ latest update brings new content and Ideology...

PS Plus July 2021: Call of Duty Black...

Apple Watch accessory makers hit by supply shortage...

Breakthrough in tissue engineering as ‘shape memory’ supports...

PlayStation has removed Japan Studio from its list...

Leave a Reply