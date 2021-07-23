the-hard-seltzer-craze-has-come-to-an-end

New York (CNN Business) The once unstoppable growth of hard seltzer has gone flat.

That warning is coming from Boston Beer, the creator of Truly Hard Seltzer, which said that popularity of the low-calorie drink has faded.

Boston Beer (SAM)founder Jim Koch said that the “hard seltzer category and overall beer industry were softer than we had anticipated.” He added that the seemingly endless arrival of new seltzer brands is causing “consumer confusion” and fewer people are trying the once-hot beverage.

The company’s second-quarter earnings, announced late Thursday, came in below analysts’ expectations and shares fell nearly 20% in premarket trading. Boston Beer has regularly beat analysts’ earnings expectations in recent years because of Truly’s sales strength, so the weak earnings came as a bit of a shock.

CEO Dave Burwick said in a statement that the company “overestimated the growth of the hard seltzer category in the second quarter and the demand for Truly, which negatively impacted our volume and earnings for the quarter and our estimates for the remainder of the year.”