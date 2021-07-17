The Green Knight Meets King Arthur In New Movie Clip – Screen Rant

A new clip from The Green Knight has been released, revealing King Arthur’s Round Table and the sorcery that leads to the Green Knight’s arrival.

A new clip from The Green Knight shows one of the film’s opening scenes, where an act of sorcery leads to the eponymous Knight confronting King Arthur. Based on the 14th-century English epic poem, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight, the upcoming film from writer/director David Lowery stars Dev Patel, Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, Ralph Ineson, and Erin Kellyman. The Green Knight is scheduled to release in theaters on July 30, 2021.

One of the most famous pieces of surviving Middle English literature, Sir Gawain and the Green Knight tells the story of the two titular characters – the former, a knight of King Arthur’s Round Table, and the latter, a mysterious inhuman creature possessed of supernatural abilities. The film will follow the basic story of the original poem, seeing Sir Gawain embark on a grand journey and face various challenges on his way to confront the Green Knight. From what’s been shown in the trailers, it looks like Lowery has taken a highly stylized approach to the film, which draws out the original story’s mythical qualities in fun ways.

In a new clip from The Green Knight released via IGN, the mysterious knight enters King Arthur’s court to bring the monarch a letter. The scene is cut together with shots of a woman, apparently Sir Gawain’s mother, conducting what appears to be some act of sorcery involving a letter of her own. For those familiar with the poem, some parts of the clip will be very familiar. Watch the Green Knight clip below:

The visual aesthetic of The Green Knight seen in the new clip, is a big part of why so much buzz has built up around the film pre-release. Rather than the traditional fantasy style seen in films like Lord of the Rings, the movie has instead adopted a starker and more colorful look, which helps bring the poetic stylings of the original work to life. And if the footage revealed so far is any indication, The Green Knight will rely heavily on its visuals and far less on dialogue than many contemporary adventure films.

While the movie seems to be staying pretty loyal to the beats of the original poem, it’s also making a number of changes to update the story for a modern audience. Those changes may factor into the various magical plotlines that tie into Sir Gawain’s journey, which are glimpsed briefly in the new clip. There will be more magic and sorcery to discover when The Green Knight releases in theaters on July 30.

