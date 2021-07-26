Home ENTERTAINMENT “The greatest thing you can ever do in your life is to believe in yourself” – Actor, RMD advises youths
“The greatest thing you can ever do in your life is to believe in yourself” – Actor, RMD advises youths

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD has taken to his social media page to dish out a piece of veritable advice to the youths as regards believing in themselves in order to go far in life.

The movie lord took to his Instagram page with over 2 million followers to stress the importance for young people to believe in their capability to make things work.

According to RMD, when a youth finally develop that spirit of self-confidence, everything will automatically begin to move swiftly for him or her.

In his words ;

“One of the greatest things you could ever do in your life is to wholeheartedly and unrelentlessly believe in yourself.

I tell young people, it takes a lot of courage to become someone that you can count on.

it takes alot of strength to become someone who will always believe in you.

But when you do, your entire world will shift. Suddenly, many things will become possible simply because you truly believe in your own strength.”

