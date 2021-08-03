The Grand Tour sets filming date for delayed Russia special – Radio Times

The team behind Amazon Prime Video’s The Grand Tour intend to start filming the next international special in 2022, Radio Times has confirmed.

The motoring show’s Top Gear alumni Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond set out plans to travel around the world for adventure specials back in December 2018.

However, only two specials – 2019’s Seamen and last year’s A Massive Hunt – could be filmed before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, which put the brakes on the planned third episode in Russia.

Radio Times has confirmed that the Russia episode is still in the works at Amazon Prime Video, but production has been delayed once again from this year to 2022.

The news comes shortly after the release of The Grand Tour: Lochdown, which sees the motoring trio take their brand of mayhem to Scotland as filming took place amid the pandemic’s travel restrictions.

In an interview with Radio Times about the latest instalment, producer Andy Wilman recalled the tense days leading up to the first lockdown, when the team were forced to scrap imminent plans to start filming in Russia.

“It was like being in a Hollywood movie,” he explained. “We were making calculations like you see in war-room meetings about what to do next. Do we keep spending money and assuming it will work? Or pull the plug, and then find we didn’t need to?”

Clarkson added: “We had to pull out with hours to spare, days at most. We could sense this lockdown was coming. So we pulled it, and then we were closed down [on 23rd March], so thank God we did.”

In the meantime, the lead host and collaborator Wilman will be working on Clarkson’s Farm series two, which was recently confirmed by Amazon after an enthusiastic fan response to the show, which launched in June.

Read the full interview with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in this week’s Radio Times, out now. The Grand Tour: Lochdown is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.