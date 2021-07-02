The Google app finally moves settings to the place where you’d expect them – Android Police

Google has been in the process of redesigning its Android apps for a while now. Specifically, it’s been moving individual app settings into the account switcher in the top right corner of most of its applications. The Google search app is among the last outliers with its settings living in a More bottom tab in the bottom right corner. But now, a Reddit post suggests that this layout might not be there for long.

As screenshots from the post show, the new design removes the More tab altogether, relocating its contents to the account switcher and the app settings. Having all these options in one place makes a lot more sense, as the distinction between account settings and Google app settings is increasingly hard to draw. While the account switcher might be a weird place to put reminders, the search history, and recently viewed websites, it’s still more intuitive than the undescriptive More tab at this point. Google has also updated the font in the app and is using Product Sans in the search bar and the account switcher.

Above: New. Below: Current.

So far, we haven’t been able to spot the redesign on our own devices, so it’s probably a limited server-side a/b test for now. But given that Google has long introduced this navigation schematics in its other apps, we’re almost ready to guarantee that this redesign or some variation of it will hit more devices sooner or later.

You can download the latest version of the Google app from the Play Store or over at APK Mirror, but note that installing it won’t guarantee that you’ll see the redesign right away.