the-global-ipo-market-had-its-strongest-second-quarter-in-20-years,-report-says-–.

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), on July 8, 2021, in celebration of its Listing.

Global IPO activity had its hottest second quarter in two decades by volumes and proceeds, and momentum will continue for the rest of the year, according to a new report from EY.

Amid strong global stock market momentum and ample liquidity, traditional IPOs came back to the fore in the second quarter after the first was dominated by SPACs, the British professional services giant found.

In the first half of 2021, EY counted 1,070 IPOs that raised $222 billion in proceeds, respective annual increases of 150% and 215%.

“IPO-bound companies wanting to take advantage of favorable market sentiment and high liquidity were keen to complete their transactions before an expected mid-year slow-down,” Paul Go, global IPO leader at EY, said in the report.

“Companies considering an IPO should prepare multi-pronged strategies that demonstrate resilience against geopolitics, the evolving COVID-19 pandemic situation, valuations and governance challenges.”

SPACs have been a hot topic over the past year, but U.S. SPAC IPO activity tailed off in the second quarter as Europe took the reins, with 21 SPAC IPOs through the first half of the year.

There were 276 IPOs across the Americas in the first half, raising $93.9 billion, while Asia-Pacific saw 471 IPOs for total proceeds of $74.3 billion.