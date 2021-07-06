The Galaxy Buds 2’s biggest secret, Active Noise Cancellation, is out now – SamMobile

It has been known for a couple of months now that Samsung will be launching a new pair of truly wireless earbuds. They will be called the Galaxy Buds 2. Since these are meant to the be the successors to the Galaxy Buds+, all initial rumors and reports claimed that it won’t be as feature packed as the Galaxy Buds Pro.

That may not be the case, if a new leak is believed. The Galaxy Buds 2 had a big secret all along that may have been unveiled today. It’s possible that the Galaxy Buds 2 will feature Active Noise Cancellation.

These will be Samsung’s third ANC-equipped earbuds

This will certainly be a big deal. Active Noise Cancellation on the Galaxy Buds 2 will make the new earbuds a more compelling option. This is a highly useful feature as it lets people tune out the background noise, enabling them to enjoy their music, videos or podcasts without distractions.

This rumor be based off of the presence of an Active noise cancelling option in the Galaxy Wearable app to which the Galaxy Buds 2 are synced. Of course, it’s not that difficult to fake such a screenshot, but that source that it comes from does have a fairly accurate track record.

It’s also within the realm of possibility. The Galaxy Buds Pro area already Samsung’s second earbuds with ANC in less than a year. If the company is going all out on this feature, there’s no questioning the possibility that this feature might come with the Galaxy Buds 2 as well.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed as yet when the Galaxy Buds 2 will be unveiled. If rumors are accurate, they might be unveiled alongside the new handsets on Samsung’s next Unpacked event expected to take place on August 11.