The videogame industry is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth as people are going out again after a pandemic-fueled spurt of spending on game software, hardware and accessories.

Industry executives and analysts say the easing of the health crisis is a leading factor. They also pointed to rising prices for essential goods, the war in Ukraine and a dearth of new blockbusters as other causes for the deceleration.