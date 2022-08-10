After a period of pandemic-fueled growth, consumer spending on videogames is returning to normal levels
The videogame industry is seeing a sharp slowdown in growth as people are going out again after a pandemic-fueled spurt of spending on game software, hardware and accessories.
Industry executives and analysts say the easing of the health crisis is a leading factor. They also pointed to rising prices for essential goods, the war in Ukraine and a dearth of new blockbusters as other causes for the deceleration.
