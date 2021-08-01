the-full-report:-beirut’s-search-for-answers

24:43
From: Featured Documentaries
We follow the investigations into the 2020 Beirut port blast and discover an underworld that could provide clues to this tragic mystery.
1 Aug 2021
More episodes from
Featured Documentaries
Made in France: In the Name of War
47:05
Origin of the Species
45:38
Fast Fashion
46:25
The Full Report: Living in Mexico’s kill zone
25:50
Show more
More episodes from
Featured Documentaries
Made in France: In the Name of War
47:05
Origin of the Species
45:38
Fast Fashion
46:25
The Full Report: Living in Mexico’s kill zone
25:50
Show more
More from Documentary
Myanmar: An Uneasy Alliance
China’s Free Trade Mecca
Born Free: Reporting on the front line of elections in Zimbabwe
Somalia’s first women’s football team, the Golden Girls
Most Read
‘They are a failed coup and a failed regime’
How Netanyahu plans to bring down Israel’s new government
‘We’ll stay here and die’: War-weary Afghans resigned to fate
Afghanistan’s Herat under pressure amid ongoing Taliban assault