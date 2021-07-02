The Ford Mustang is best-selling American muscle car this year, but it’s a really close race – Fox News

Electric Mustang Mach-E GT beats gas model? The electric 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT is more powerful and quicker than the V8-powered Mustang GT Coupe. Program Director Dave Pericak joins Gary Gastelu in The Fox Garage to explain how.

The American muscle car race is shaping up to be a two-model affair this year.

The 2021 Mach 1 is the latest version of the Mustang.

(Ford)

The Ford Mustang is currently in the lead after six months with 31,950 deliveries, but the Dodge Challenger is hot on its tail at 30,148.

(Dodge)

The Chevrolet Camaro can barely see their taillights at this point, with just 9,881 finding new owners in 2021. Things have gotten so bad that rumor has it a planned high-performance Z/28 model has been canceled and the entire Camaro lineup may follow it in favor of an electric reboot.

The Mustang has held the top spot since it took it from the Camaro in 2015, but the Challenger has momentum going into the second half of the year as its sales are up 37% in 2021 while the Mustang’s are down 5.4%.

That is if you don’t count the electric Mustang Mach-E (note: you shouldn’t), which racked up 12,975 deliveries through June. In fact, it outsold the Mustang for the first time last month 2,465 to 2,240.