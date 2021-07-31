The Flash Season 7 DVD release date update: October 2021 – Amazon Adviser

The Flash — “Heart of the Matter, Part 2” — Image Number: FLA718a_0364r.jpg — Pictured (L-R): Candice Patton as Iris West – Allen and Grant Gustin as Barry Allen — Photo: Bettina Strauss/The CW — © 2021 The CW Network, LLC. All Rights Reserved

The Flash Season 7 DVD release date was originally reportedly set for September 2021. The official release date is a bit later.

There’s an update to The Flash Season 7 DVD release date. Originally planned for Sept. 28, the release date has now changed. It’s coming just a little later.

The decision to push back the release isn’t all that surprising. The Flash Season 7 aired later in the year, with the finale only just airing on The CW. On top of that, Season 8 isn’t premiering until November. There’s plenty of time still to catch up.

Of course, you want the DVD release as soon as possible. This isn’t just about getting the episodes, but about getting all the bonus features too.

The Flash Season 7 updated DVD release date

The Flash Season 7 will now come to DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Oct. 12. You can still pre-order the release, with the date updated on all Amazon pages. There is still the price guarantee available so you get it at the lowest price up to the release date.

Of course, you can still buy on Digital if you can’t wait for the release. All episodes are available.

What’s included on the Season 7 boxset?

We now know what we’re getting as bonus features. As well as The Flash Season 7 episodes, there are five special features with some of them exclusive to the DVD and BLu-ray releases.

The 18 one-hour episodes are:

All’s Wells That Ends Wells The Speed of Thought Mother Central City Strong Fear Me The One with the Nineties Growing Pains The People vs. Killer Frost Timeless Family Matters, Part 1 Family Matters, Part 2 Good-Bye Vibrations Masquerade Rayo De Luz Enemy at the Gates P.O.W. Heart of the Matter, Part 1 Heart of the Matter, Part 2

The bonus features are:

Deleted Scenes (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

Gag Reel (Exclusive to Blu-ray and DVD)

The Journey Ends: Carlos and Tom

Never Alone: Heroes and Allies

2020 DC FanDome: The Flash (Watchverse)

The Flash Season 7 is on DVD and Blu-ray on Tuesday, Oct. 12.