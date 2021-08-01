The Flash Movie’s Batcycle Involved in Another Set Crash – Screen Rant

After a recent accident on the set of The Flash movie, the Batcycle has been involved in another crash. Thankfully, no one was injured this time.

After a recent accident on the set of The Flash movie, the Batcycle has been involved in another crash. After years in the development, Barry Allen/Flash’s (Ezra Miller) first solo outing in the DC Extended Universe entered production earlier this year. The film is being directed by Andy Muschietti (It) and written by Christina Hodson, who is also working on the upcoming Batgirl film and will likely spearhead the DCEU’s next chapter.

Miller most recently appeared as the Scarlet Speedster in Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which drastically changed Barry Allen’s arc compared to 2017’s Justice League. Despite Warner Bros.’ abandonment of the SnyderVerse, The Flash will piggyback off elements introduced in the Snyder Cut, including Flash’s ability to run through space and time and his love interest Iris West (Kiersey Clemons). Additionally, set photos have revealed Sasha Calle as Supergirl, and both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck reprising the role of Bruce Wayne. The latter iteration of Batman’s motorcycle recently crashed into a camera operator on set and now it appears to have been in another accident.

The Flash Film News on Twitter recently shared a video sent to them from the Glasgow set. The post shows stuntman, Rick English, crashing Batfleck’s Batcycle into a stunt car. The car was supposed to move out of the way by hydraulics but didn’t due to a malfunction. A follow-up post shows the stunt going swimmingly. Check out both below:

Thankfully, no one was injured this time around. The previous incident saw the camera operator rushed to the hospital via ambulance and, after receiving immediate medical attention, it was reported that The Flash crew member did not suffer any serious injuries. Clearly, filming has resumed since then but the Batcycle stunts seem to still be causing some problems. The Flash is still on pace to release as scheduled in November 2022.

There seem to be more than a couple of scenes involving Affleck’s Batcycle in The Flash. While plot details surrounding the film are being kept under wraps, Affleck’s Batman is expected to be somewhat of a mentor to Miller’s Flash. In the theatrical cut of Justice League, Flash was portrayed as apprehensive and in Snyder’s Justice League he’s depicted as a more seasoned hero making it unclear how The Flash will approach its titular character. The film is also expected to open DC’s multiverse, allowing characters like Keaton’s Batman into the fold. That said, the next time a Batman gets on a bike they’ll most likely approach the stunt with extreme caution.

