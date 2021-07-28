Home WORLD NEWS The farmer keeping Zimbabwean music alive, Hector Mugani
WORLD NEWS

The farmer keeping Zimbabwean music alive, Hector Mugani

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
the-farmer-keeping-zimbabwean-music-alive,-hector-mugani

From: My Zimbabwe

From music to maize, farmer Hector Mugani finds harmony in growing his crops and nurturing Zimbabwe’s musical talent.

Related

Precious Marange: In the Game

A super athlete and a super mum, meet Precious Marange who works hard on and off the pitch to provide for her family.

Elias Libombo: Riding With Elias

Bringing nature and people together, Elias Libombo mediates between Gonarezhou National Park and local communities.

Zimbabwean writer Petina Gappah: Out of Darkness

Telling Zimbabwe’s story as it has never been told before, Petina Gappah writes about her country’s struggle for change.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Archives of beauty and pain: A century of...

China is building a 2nd base for nuclear...

In its latest crackdown, China intensifies focus on...

Thousands of scientists warn climate tipping points ‘imminent’

Simone Biles withdraws from all-around final at Tokyo...

Tokyo Olympics: Team USA vs. Iran – live...

Katie Ledecky wins 1500m freestyle for her 6th...

Yui Ohashi scrapes by USA’s Alex Walsh, Kate...

Jake Ellzey defeats Susan Wright in runoff election...

Sen. Kennedy: If partisanship were an Olympic sport,...

Leave a Reply