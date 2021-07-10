The Family Man 2’s Dhriti actor Ashlesha Thakur gets ‘rishtas’ in her DMs: ‘People sending me creepiest messages’ – Hindustan Times

The Family Man actor Ashlesha Thakur has revealed she has been receiving ‘rishtas’ on her social media accounts. The actor, who plays the role of Dhriti in the Amazon Prime Video series, recently opened up about the newfound fame courtesy of the show.

Ashlesha Thakur is the on-screen daughter of Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the role of Srikant Tiwari in The Family Man. In the second season, Ashlesha’s Dhriti was being tricked by a youngster named Kalyan (Abhay Verma), who had an ulterior motive.

Speaking to News18, Ashlesha opened up about her increasing popularity and said, “I have a lot of ‘rishtas’ in my DMs and people are sending me the creepiest and the sweetest of messages. I like the attention but I don’t know how much of it is true.”

In the series, Ashlesha also shared an intimate scene with Abhay. Sharing her thoughts on the scene, Ashlesha confessed, “Shooting the kissing scene is very technical. It is no fun. It is my work and whatever the requirements are as an actor, I should be comfortable with it.”

She added, “When I was told that I have a small peck and a love interest in the second season, Raj and DK (the directors) called me and my father to their office to discuss it. My father asked me what I thought about it. I decided that I wanted to go ahead with it since I am also evolving as an actor. I trust my directors and did not worry about what it would look like on screen because I know how meticulous they are with their writing.”

It has been over a month since The Family Man 2 premiered on the digital platform. The makers, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, have confirmed that a third season is in the making.