The Family Man 2: Sharad Kelkar says he was ‘mercilessly bullied as a child’ for his stammer – Hindustan Times

The Family Man 2 actor Sharad Kelkar has spoken about his battle with stammering. He had previously revealed that he suffered from the speech disorder in his childhood, However, in a recent interview, Sharad said that as a child, he was bullied for it.

Sharad Kelkar has starred in numerous projects in recent years. Before The Family Man 2, he also appeared in Laxmii in which he played the role of a trans person. He was also seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He had also dubbed for Prabhas in the Hindi version of Baahubali.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, Sharad said, “You know, I used to suffer from stammering. I was mercilessly bullied as a child for it. But look at me now; I’m in a profession that requires me to use my speech skills.” The actor had once revealed that he had not considered acting due to it.

“There were a lot of rejections. I used to stammer, so acting was a faraway thing for me. I used to stammer a lot so rejections were. But that made me strong, that gave me the strength to correct the things that were wrong. Stammering was a problem so I got rid of that. It took me two years to get rid of stammering. Rejections are good, I believe. They give you the strength to work harder towards your goals,” he said, speaking with Times Now in December 2020.

It has been a month since the new season of The Family Man 2 released. The actor plays the role of Arvind, who seems to have a romantic subplot with Suchi (Priyamani), wife of Srikant (Manoj Bajpayee). The second season was expected to solve the mystery behind what happened in Lonavla, where Suchi supposedly cheated on Srikant with Arvind. However, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK chose to retain the suspense and continue it to the next season.

The mystery has led to fans asking Sharad ‘What happened in Lonavala’. The actor also recently revealed he received death threats for ‘coming in between’ Suchi and Srikant.