‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Emmy interviews: Watch 6 in-depth chats with Wyatt Russell, Carl Lumbly and more – Gold Derby

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” premiered on Disney+ on March 19 to bring the heroic action of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the small screen. The series follows the stories of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) as they try to forge their own paths forward after the loss of Captain America. Scroll down to watch our six exclusive video interviews with top Emmy contenders from the drama series.

Sam shockingly gives up the vibranium shield which Captain America gifted to him at the end of “Avengers: Endgame,” unsure of whether the country will accept a black man taking on the title of Captain America. It’s an idea supported by the reveal of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly), a black super soldier that the government tortured, experimented on, and hid away from the world. The present day government installs war hero John Walker (Wyatt Russell) as the new Captain America. But, when a fight with the extremist “Flag Smashers” group (led by Erin Kellyman’s Karli Morgenthau) goes horrifically wrong, Walker demonstrates that dark impulses lurk beneath his All-American appearance. Sam and Bucky team up with former foe Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) and estranged ally Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) to discover the secrets of the mysterious Power Broker, who has been providing super serum to the Flag Smashers.

Will Emmy voters get behind this superhero show? Disney made a strategic move by submitting this show in the Drama category, which avoids internal competition with their Marvel limited series “WandaVision.” However, Sam and Bucky will have to compete with another Mouse House juggernaut in “The Mandalorian.” That “Star Wars” series made a strong showing at the Emmys last year thanks to its must-see “event” status and strong word of mouth. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” also generated plenty of conversation, especially because of its thoughtful conversation about the history of racism in America. It was an unexpected swing for an MCU story, which brought the costumed heroes into contemporary conversation.

With these elements in mind, we could see director Kari Skogland return to the Emmys after a previous nomination for “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Most of the actors are in the hunt for their first Emmy nomination despite impressive TV resumes. Of course, their best bet for an acting nomination is likely thanks to a surprise cameo by Julia Louis-Dreyfus which could land the Emmy favorite in the Drama Guest Actress category. Follow the links below to see what the team had to say about creating “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.”

