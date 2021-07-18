The fake fish seems to be riding the growing wave of alternative meats – asumetech

The fake fish is trying to be the next big thing in alternative proteins. Alternative meat has skyrocketed in popularity in in recent years, when consumers have begun to change what they eat for a variety of reasons, ranging from concerns over climate change and sustainability for animal welfare and personal health benefits. This has led to a proliferation of company products like Impossible foods and beyond meat in the grocery store stores and restaurants while traditional meat companies like Launch of Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Hormel new participants in the category. Retail sales in the United States of plant-based foods grew by 27% in 2020, bringing the total market to about $ 7 billion, according to data from the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI). The global market it is projected to grow to $ 450 billion by 2040, according to consulting firm Kearney, which would represent about a quarter of the largest $ 1.8 trillion meat market. The market for plant-based products has been in largely driven by fake milk and meat, which yield up 35% and 20%, respectively, of the total sales in the category, according to GFI. Sales of plant-based meat grew 45% to $ 1.4 billion in 2020, while plant milk sales grew 20% to $ 2.5 billion. The market for vegetable fish, on on the other hand, it was slower to develop. While sales in the United States grew by 23% in 2020, he only accounted for for $ 12 million, according to GFI and PBFA. Which represents 0.1% of the whole fish of the United States market, compared to sales of plant-based meat production up 1.4% of Meat sales in the United States. “Conventional fish really has an aura of health around it; it’s seen as a very healthy food that doctors often tell patients to consume. more of, “Marika Azoff, business engagement specialist at GFI, said on why alternative seafood may be lagging behind behind. “Environmental impacts are not as simple as they are with beef and dairy – are a little more complex and gentle of Harder for the general public to grasp. “

Invest in Fake fish

However, several companies are looking to change that in an attempt to take a piece of the more $ 15 billion worth of seafood market. There were 83 companies globally that produced alternative seafood products such as of June 2021, according to GFI, with 65 of they focus on products of vegetable origin. In comparison, there were only 29 companies producing alternative seafood products in 2017. In 2020, more more than 80 million dollars have been invested in alternative fish farms – four times the amount invested in 2019, according to GFI.

BlueNalu is everything-muscle, yellow-tailed amberjack cellular. Source: BlueNalu

Gathered Foods, which produces the plant-based seafood brand Good Catch, raised $ 32 million in Series B funding round in January 2020 from investors including Lightlife Foods parent Greenleaf Foods company and 301 Inc., the venture arm of General mills. BlueNalu, which focuses on cultivated seafood or produced fish directly from cells, he raised $ 60 million in financing in convertible bonds in January 2021, a record deal for an alternative fish company. To date, the two giants of alternative meat products have not yet made a voice in alternative fish. Impossible foods he said in 2019 that was working on a fish of vegetable origin recipe, but hasn’t released any products yet. Beyond Meat has previously claimed to be focused on beef, poultry and pork. “There is not reason that alternative seafood can’t either won’t catch up to the other types of alternative proteins, “Azoff said.” There is no dominant company in plant-based seafood the way the meat and dairy categories have it, but we are seeing potential for the one to change soon. “

Traditional fish farms are also make your own investments in alternative fish. In September 2020, Nestlé launched Vuna, a plant-based tuna alternative that is the company first foray into plant-based seafood, citing statistics that 90% of global fish stocks are now depleted or close to exhaustion. Thai Union Group, which owns brands like Chicken of the Sea, said it would launch a plant-based shrimp product by the end of This year, joining its other fish and plant-based crab products already available. Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, invested in New Wave Foods plant-based shellfish company in September 2019, and joined its $ 18 million Series A funding round which has closed in January. Bumble Bee Foods has signed a joint venture venture with Good fishing in March 2020.

Growing concerns for the fisheries sector