The fake fish seems to be riding the growing wave of alternative meats – asumetech

The fake fish is trying to be the next big thing in alternative proteins.
Alternative meat has skyrocketed in popularity in in recent years, when consumers have begun to change what they eat for a variety of reasons, ranging from concerns over climate change and sustainability for animal welfare and personal health benefits.
This has led to a proliferation of company products like Impossible foods and beyond meat in the grocery store stores and restaurants while traditional meat companies like Launch of Tyson Foods, Perdue Farms and Hormel new participants in the category.
Retail sales in the United States of plant-based foods grew by 27% in 2020, bringing the total market to about $ 7 billion, according to data from the Plant-Based Foods Association (PBFA) and the Good Food Institute (GFI). The global market it is projected to grow to $ 450 billion by 2040, according to consulting firm Kearney, which would represent about a quarter of the largest $ 1.8 trillion meat market.
The market for plant-based products has been in largely driven by fake milk and meat, which yield up 35% and 20%, respectively, of the total sales in the category, according to GFI. Sales of plant-based meat grew 45% to $ 1.4 billion in 2020, while plant milk sales grew 20% to $ 2.5 billion.
The market for vegetable fish, on on the other hand, it was slower to develop. While sales in the United States grew by 23% in 2020, he only accounted for for $ 12 million, according to GFI and PBFA. Which represents 0.1% of the whole fish of the United States market, compared to sales of plant-based meat production up 1.4% of Meat sales in the United States.
“Conventional fish really has an aura of health around it; it’s seen as a very healthy food that doctors often tell patients to consume. more of, “Marika Azoff, business engagement specialist at GFI, said on why alternative seafood may be lagging behind behind. “Environmental impacts are not as simple as they are with beef and dairy – are a little more complex and gentle of Harder for the general public to grasp. “
Invest in Fake fish
However, several companies are looking to change that in an attempt to take a piece of the more $ 15 billion worth of seafood market.
There were 83 companies globally that produced alternative seafood products such as of June 2021, according to GFI, with 65 of they focus on products of vegetable origin. In comparison, there were only 29 companies producing alternative seafood products in 2017.
In 2020, more more than 80 million dollars have been invested in alternative fish farms – four times the amount invested in 2019, according to GFI.
BlueNalu is everything-muscle, yellow-tailed amberjack cellular.
Source: BlueNalu
Gathered Foods, which produces the plant-based seafood brand Good Catch, raised $ 32 million in Series B funding round in January 2020 from investors including Lightlife Foods parent Greenleaf Foods company and 301 Inc., the venture arm of General mills.
BlueNalu, which focuses on cultivated seafood or produced fish directly from cells, he raised $ 60 million in financing in convertible bonds in January 2021, a record deal for an alternative fish company.
To date, the two giants of alternative meat products have not yet made a voice in alternative fish. Impossible foods he said in 2019 that was working on a fish of vegetable origin recipe, but hasn’t released any products yet. Beyond Meat has previously claimed to be focused on beef, poultry and pork.
“There is not reason that alternative seafood can’t either won’t catch up to the other types of alternative proteins, “Azoff said.” There is no dominant company in plant-based seafood the way the meat and dairy categories have it, but we are seeing potential for the one to change soon. “
Traditional fish farms are also make your own investments in alternative fish.
In September 2020, Nestlé launched Vuna, a plant-based tuna alternative that is the company first foray into plant-based seafood, citing statistics that 90% of global fish stocks are now depleted or close to exhaustion.
Thai Union Group, which owns brands like Chicken of the Sea, said it would launch a plant-based shrimp product by the end of This year, joining its other fish and plant-based crab products already available.
Tyson Ventures, the venture capital arm of Tyson Foods, invested in New Wave Foods plant-based shellfish company in September 2019, and joined its $ 18 million Series A funding round which has closed in January. Bumble Bee Foods has signed a joint venture venture with Good fishing in March 2020.
Growing concerns for the fisheries sector
Van Cleve Seafood Company, based in Virginia, which he sold traditional seafood for more for over 20 years, it began producing exclusively plant-based seafood products under the label The Plant Based Seafood Co., citing issues with the fishing industry such as child labor, overfishing and mislabeling.
“We wanted do something about it, and we figured if not us, then who? “Plant Based Seafood Co. CEO Monica Talbert told .’s Kate Rogers.” That’s when we made the decision, we were going to do something that would create change. “
Plant Based Seafood Co. has products like crab cakes made of artichokes, and scallops and prawns made from vegetables root starch, everything of which are sold out online.
Concerns for the fishing industry, further highlighted in the recent Netflix documentary “Seaspriacy” it claims for the end of the consumption of fish, is seen as driver for consumers a switch to products of plant origin. A survey of 2,500 Americans of Kelton Global found than reducing plastic waste in the ocean, saving ocean habitats and reducing damage to marine animals would be the reasons consumers would do so buy fish of vegetable origin over caught fish in nature.
Gavin Gibbons, vice president of communications to the National Fisheries Institute, a trade group representative of the fishing industry, said that organization and its associated companies view plant-based products a as “very likely part of the future of feed a planet in growth.”
“They are technologically impressive and they can and do should to be able to live together with real seafood, as long as they are carefully labeled, ”Gibbons said, noting that some of NFI member companies have made investments in alternative seafood products.
However, Gibbons said, presenting the alternative seafood as nutritionally superior to real fish or better for reasons for sustainability would be wrong in his view.
“The USDA Dietary Guidelines for Americans point out that consumers are not eating enough fish and it is arguably the healthiest animal protein on the planet, “he said.” Few … public health professionals would recommend imitation of seafood over the real thing. They could make that recommendation for other products but not seafood. From that point of view, these plant-based amalgams are not really alternatives, they are simply imitations. “
Gibbons said 51% of fish consumers eat is farmed and about 75% of commercially important marine fish stocks, as declared and monitored by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, are fished within biologically sustainable levels.
“There is a lot of associated hyperbola with claims about empty oceans and whether this is used for market imitation products then it’s hypocritical, “Gibbons said.
There is one big obstacle that it could resist in the way of fake fish: taste.
while 43% of respondents to that Kelton poll said they would take in consider purchasing alternative seafood in the future and the most cited flavor as the most important factor in driving consumption, 38% said they anticipated not liking the taste of alternative fish and 27% said they didn’t like the texture. Twenty seven percent they said they have never seen plant-based seafood in a grocery store store.
“First of all, consumers are going to purchase alternative fish if it tastes good”Azoff said.