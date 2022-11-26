Home POLITICS ‘The Experience’ 2022 to be unlike any other — Organisers
'The Experience' 2022 to be unlike any other — Organisers

House on the Rock church, the organisers of the popular annual gospel concert, have promised that this year’s edition of the event will be like no other held in the past.

The convener of the event and head pastor of House on the Rock, Paul Adefarasin, said, “You don’t want to miss, as it promises to be a night of pulsating praise, passionate worship, fervent prayers and an outpouring of the presence of God like never seen before.”

The widely-attended concert returns to the Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos Island, for its 18th edition, after two years of a virtual and a hybrid version due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the theme, ‘Jesus: The Exceptional One’, will hold next Friday.

A statement sent to Merrymakers read, “One of the most remarkable things about this much-awaited event is its ability to bring together a cross section of people through music, in absolute surrender to their maker, and giving no thought to age, gender, race, status or religious inclinations.

“This is arguably one of the most anticipated and most watched gospel concerts in the world. It’s strictly virtual edition in 2020 was viewed over five million times on YouTube and Facebook.”

Gospel artistes from within and outside Nigeria expected at the event include Travis Greene, Sinach, Donnie McClurkin, Nathaniel Bassey, Chandler Moore, Dunsin Oyekan, Phil Thompson, Muyiwa Olarewaju, Tim Hughes, Tope Alabi, Mercy Chinwo, Onos Ariyo, Preye Odede, Eno Micheals, Eben, and the Lagos Metropolitan Gospel Choir of the House On The Rock church.

