Each box – uniquely designed to celebrate the film – will include one of 12 different characters dunking, dribbling and more. As always, this Happy Meal will be available for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

And speaking of supplies… a little (Tweety) bird let us know some fans were asking for another shot to get the McDonald’s x Diamond Supply Co. x Space Jam: A New Legacy merch we dropped last weekend. So, we’re giving them two ways to enter for the chance to win the top-selling item from the collection. Simply add a Happy Meal to your order via McDonald’s App* (July 6-12) or McDelivery with UberEats** (July 13-15) and you’ll be entered for a chance to score the limited-edition basketball jersey!

For those who still can’t get enough of McDonald’s x Space Jam: A New Legacy style, select merch from the collection – like the custom sweatshirt and t-shirt – will also be featured on Golden Arches Unlimited for purchase beginning in early July, while supplies last.

We’re excited to continue McDonald’s Space Jam legacy as we help the whole family make new memories together with the Tune Squad.

*GMA Sweepstakes:

No purchase necessary. Enter w/o purchase via link in rules at playatmcd.com/jerseywin. Limit 1/day. Ends 7/12. 50 US/DC, 16+ only. Refer to rules for details. ©2021 WBEI. RATED PG

**Uber Eats Sweepstakes:

No purchase necessary. Enter w/o purchase via link in rules at playatmcd.com/jerseywinubereats. Limit 1/day. Ends 7/15. 50 US/DC, 18+ only. Refer to rules for details. ©2021 WBEI. RATED PG

About McDonald’s USA

McDonald’s USA, LLC, serves a variety of menu options made with quality ingredients to nearly 25 million customers every day. Ninety-five percent of McDonald’s 14,000 U.S. restaurants are independently owned and operated by businessmen and women. For more information, visit www.mcdonalds.com, or follow us on Twitter @McDonalds and Facebook. www.facebook.com/mcdonalds.

About Space Jam: A New Legacy

Welcome to the Jam! Basketball champion and global icon LeBron James goes on an epic adventure alongside timeless Tune Bugs Bunny in the animated/live-action event Space Jam: A New Legacy, from director Malcom D. Lee and an innovative filmmaking team including Ryan Coogler and Maverick Carter.

This transformational journey is a manic mashup of two worlds that reveals just how far some parents will go to connect with their kids. James stars alongside Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza. Lee directs from a screenplay by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Jesse Gordon and Celeste Ballard, story by Juel Taylor & Tony Rettenmaier & Keenan Coogler & Terence Nance and Terence Nance. Based on “Space Jam,” written by Leo Benvenuti & Steve Rudnick and Timothy Harris & Herschel Weingrod. The film’s producers are Ryan Coogler, LeBron James, Maverick Carter and Duncan Henderson, and the executive producers are Sev Ohanian, Zinzi Coogler, Allison Abbate, Jesse Ehrman, Jamal Henderson, Spencer Beighley, Justin Lin, Terence Nance and Ivan Reitman.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents a Proximity/The SpringHill Company Production, a Malcolm D. Lee Film, Space Jam: A New Legacy. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be released in theaters globally beginning in July, and in the U.S. in theaters and on HBO Max on July 16, 2021; it will be available in the U.S. on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release.

About Diamond Supply Co.

Diamond Supply Co. was founded in 1998 when Nicholas Tershay (aka Nicky Diamonds) created a skateboarding hardware line in San Francisco. Today, the brand remains one of the few owner-operated skate brands from the era. Diamond designs and manufactures a full-range of skateboarding products along with a large assortment of clothing, accessories and other limited edition products. Diamond also houses some of skateboarding biggest names on their skate team such as Shane O’Neill, Nyjah Huston, Paul Rodriguez, Eric Koston, Guy Mariano, Boo Johnson, Torey Pudwil and a host of others. Under Nick Diamond’s signature design and aesthetic, Diamond Supply Co. maintains a strong focus on delivering skateboarding goods with high integrity and matching quality, and always keeping true to it’s roots while pushing the envelope forward. Follow Diamond Supply Co. on Instagram (@diamondsupplyco), Facebook (@diamondsupplyco), Twitter (@diamondsupplyco), and Nick Tershay (Nickydiamonds).

