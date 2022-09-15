The Earth Is Underpopulated, I’m Doing My Best To Help It — Elon Musk

The founder, CEO, and Chief Engineer at SpaceX; angel investor, and one of the billionaires Elon Musk has said that he will try his best to increase the population in the world.According to the Twitter owner, Elon Musk, the population on earth is still not enough. He stated that he will try to make the population on earth increase.

“Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis. A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far. Mark my words, they are sadly true. Population of Mars is still zero people!”.

Far too many people are under the illusion that Earth is overpopulated, even though birth rate trends are so obviously headed to population collapse”.

