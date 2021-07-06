the-duchess-of-cambridge-self-isolating-after-covid-19-contact

-
Reuters
British royal Kate self-isolating after COVID-19 contact
British royal Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, is self-isolating and has cancelled her engagements after someone she came into contact with subsequently tested positive for COVID-19, her office said on Monday. “Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said. “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”
GOBankingRates
How Rich Are Harry And Meghan?
MarketWatch
Luxembourg prime minister in hospital with COVID-19
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is in a “serious, but stable” condition and will remain in the hospital for up to four more days after he was unable to shake a bout of COVID-19 that developed over a week ago, the government said.
Access Hollywood
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Get Married In Intimate Oklahoma Wedding
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch, just a week after they applied for a marriage license in the state, PEOPLE confirmed. Access Hollywood has reached out for comment.
Reuters
Luxembourg’s Bettel in serious condition in hospital with COVID
When Bettel was admitted to hospital on Sunday due to persistent symptoms, an insufficient oxygen saturation was diagnosed, according to a statement by the state ministry. Bettel would continue to coordinate the government’s work and fulfil his duties from a distance, the statement added. Bettel, 48, tested positive shortly after a two-day EU summit in Brussels at the end of June, where participants included French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and other European leaders.
The Daily Beast
‘COVID-Free’ Dance Party Infects 160+ Revelers
Olivia Harris via ReutersOwners of the ski-themed Aspen Valley nightclub in the city of Enschede in eastern Netherlands couldn't wait to reopen their venue after more than a year of harsh lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. They did everything the Municipal Health Authorities told them to do before opening on June 26: require all customers to present vaccine certificates or negative COVID-19 tests. No face masks or social distancing was required for the revelers.