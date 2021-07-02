So, you saw Tig Notaro get CGI’d into an action movie and you thought to yourself, What other mediums could we use to dispense more Tig Notaro into the world? Well, here’s one: The stand-up comic is becoming a fully animated character, with lines and colors and everything. HBO has released the trailer for Notaro’s upcoming special Drawn, in which she is, well, drawn. Her bits are also animated, which certainly helps make her collapsing from internal bleeding feel a little more … playful? Yeah, that’s the word.

“After having had the pleasure of seeing bits and pieces of my comedy animated over the years by some talented artists, I became DRAWN to the idea of creating a fully animated hour,” Notaro said in a press release. “Stand-up can be a very solitary art form, so combining it with a collaborative years-long creative effort was such a joyful experience. I’m so proud of this special and can’t wait for everyone to be fully vaccinated watching with their Nana.” Drawn is airing on HBO at 10 p.m. on July 24 and will be available to stream on HBO Max, so if you get your first shot now, you’ll be fully vaxxed just in time!