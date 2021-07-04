The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 4th, 2021 – FX Empire

Bitcoin, BTC to USD, rose by 2.55% on Saturday. Following a 0.88% gain on Friday, Bitcoin ended the day at $34,682.0.
A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $33,350.0 before making a move.
Steering clear of the first major support level at $33,016, Bitcoin rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $34,948.0.
Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $34,299 and the second major resistance level at $34,783.
Coming up against resistance at $35,000, however, Bitcoin fell back through the second major resistance level to sub-$34,500 levels before steadying.
The near-term bullish trend remained intact in spite of the latest slide back to sub-$30,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.
The Rest of the Pack
Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Saturday.
Polkadot fell by 1.02% to buck the trend on the day.
It was a bullish day for the rest of the majors, however.
Crypto.com Coin rallied by 6.21% to lead the way, with Binance Coin (+3.82%) and Ethereum (+3.29%) finding strong support.
Bitcoin Cash SV (+2.00%), Litecoin (+2.40%), and Ripple’s XRP (+2.53%) also made solid gains.
Cardano’s ADA (+0.70%) and Chainlink (+1.42%) trailed the front runners, however.
In the current week, the crypto total market rose to a Tuesday high $1,485bn before falling to a Friday low $1,319bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,412bn.
Bitcoin’s dominance rose to a Monday high 47.67% before falling to a Thursday low 45.54%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 45.90%.
This Morning
At the time of writing, Bitcoin was down by 0.28% to $34,585.3. A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning high $34,714.6 before falling to a low $34,555.0.
Bitcoin left the major support and resistance levels untested early on.
Elsewhere, it was a mixed start to the day.
Crypto.com Coin and Polkadot found early support, rising by 0.17% and by 0.01% respectively.
It was a bearish start for the rest of the majors, however.
At the time of writing, Litecoin was down by 0.31% to lead the way down.
For the Bitcoin Day Ahead
Bitcoin would need to avoid the $34,327 pivot to bring the first major resistance level at $35,303 into play.
Support from the broader market would be needed for Bitcoin to break back through to $35,000 levels.
Barring a broad-based crypto rebound, the first major resistance level would likely cap any upside.
In the event of an extended crypto rally, Bitcoin could test resistance at $37,000 levels before any pullback. The second major resistance level sits at $35,925.
A fall through the $34,327 pivot would bring the first major support level at $33,705 into play.
Barring another extended sell-off on the day, Bitcoin should steer clear of sub-$32,000 levels. The second major support level at $32,729 should limit the downside.