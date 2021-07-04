The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 4th, 2021 – FX Empire

A mixed start to the day saw Bitcoin fall to an early morning intraday low $33,350.0 before making a move.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $33,016, Bitcoin rallied to a late afternoon intraday high $34,948.0.

Bitcoin broke through the first major resistance level at $34,299 and the second major resistance level at $34,783.

Coming up against resistance at $35,000, however, Bitcoin fell back through the second major resistance level to sub-$34,500 levels before steadying.

The near-term bullish trend remained intact in spite of the latest slide back to sub-$30,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Saturday.

Polkadot fell by 1.02% to buck the trend on the day.

It was a bullish day for the rest of the majors, however.

Crypto.com Coin rallied by 6.21% to lead the way, with Binance Coin (+3.82%) and Ethereum (+3.29%) finding strong support.

Bitcoin Cash SV (+2.00%), Litecoin (+2.40%), and Ripple’s XRP (+2.53%) also made solid gains.

Cardano’s ADA (+0.70%) and Chainlink (+1.42%) trailed the front runners, however.

In the current week, the crypto total market rose to a Tuesday high $1,485bn before falling to a Friday low $1,319bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,412bn.

Bitcoin’s dominance rose to a Monday high 47.67% before falling to a Thursday low 45.54%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 45.90%.