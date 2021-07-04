The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – July 3rd, 2021 – FX Empire

A bullish start to the day saw Bitcoin rise to an early morning intraday high $33,983.0 before hitting reverse.

Falling short of the first major resistance level at $34,842, Bitcoin fell to a mid-morning intraday low $32,700.0.

Steering clear of the first major support level at $32,493, however, Bitcoin revisited $33,900 levels before easing back.

The near-term bullish trend remained intact in spite of the latest slide back to sub-$30,000 levels. For the bears, Bitcoin would need a sustained fall through the 62% FIB of $27,237 to form a near-term bearish trend.

The Rest of the Pack

Across the rest of the majors, it was a mixed day on Friday.

Cardano’s ADA rallied by 4.75% to lead the way, with Chainlink (+0.17%) and Ethereum (+2.29%) also joining Bitcoin in the green.

It was a bearish day for the rest of the majors, however.

Bitcoin Cash SV (-1.43%) and Crypto.com Coin (-1.24%) led the way down.

Binance Coin (-0.12%), Litecoin (-0.09%), Polkadot (-0.13%), and Ripple’s XRP (-0.34%) saw relatively modest losses, however.

In the current week, the crypto total market rose to a Tuesday high $1,485bn before falling to a Friday low $1,319bn. At the time of writing, the total market cap stood at $1,376bn.

Bitcoin’s dominance rose to a Monday high 47.67% before falling to a Thursday low 45.54%. At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s dominance stood at 45.94%.