the-creme-de-la-creme-of-society-as-tecno-launches-camon-19

It was all bliss, glamour, entertainment, lifestyle and good company as the renowned smartphone brand, TECNO, unveiled the TECNO CAMON 19 on June 28, 2022, with a grand event at a prestigious location in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria. At the local launch, the smartphone brand stated that the new mobile technology has the infusion of fashion, lifestyle, and technological innovation. TECNO is one of the leading global smartphone innovators and is at the top of the ladder of innovation and technology.





The TECNO CAMON 19 launch was graced by the unlimited elite league of notable Nigerian actors, brand influencers, and celebrities who were all present at the launch event alongside top business leaders, entrepreneurs, industry tech leaders, and digital content creators as they graced the blue carpet with their exquisite personalities and their high praise for the extraordinary innovation. During the event, guests went through a brand walk, watched a celebrity interview, and posed for pictures in a photography set designed to show their many sides. These celebrities were treated to a delectable meal and drinks at the event, which also featured a fashion show that featured stunning models.

During the official local launch of the device, the smartphone brand TECNO reeled out the full specifications and capabilities of the TECNO Camon 19. The camera resolution of both the selfie and the rear camera, memory capacity, and fashionable colors were talked about by guests at the event who had a first-time hand-on experience to explore the features of the phone. The renowned smartphone brand never gives us a moment to catch our breath because they are always pushing cutting-edge technological advancements in our direction. Recall that the smartphone company just announced Tiwa Savage, the “Queen of the Music Industry,” as their brand ambassador, which hints at her iconic, stylish and fashionable lifestyle.